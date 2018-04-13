0 Memphis teen sentenced to 50 years for rape and attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager from East Tennessee pled guilty Friday to aggravated rape and attempted second-degree murder.

Investigators said the teenager was involved in a brutal sexual assault on a youth counselor in Shelby County in 2016.

Noah Freeman, 18, was given 50 years with no probation. Freeman will also be placed on the Violent Sex Offender Registry and on community supervision for life.

The District Attorney said Freeman plead guilty in Criminal Court to four counts of aggravated rape, attempted second-degree, murder and aggravated assault.

Freeman had also been in custody for a sexual assault on a 6-year-old. Officers said he tied the little girl to a tree back in 2013 in Sevier County in East Tennessee.

He was then transferred to Shelby County for more treatment in 2016. During an interview, Freeman held a pen to a counselor's throat and threatened to kill her if she didn't cooperate.

When the counselor testified Friday, she said, "Typically when you have a nightmare, you wake up and the nightmare is over... Not mine. I feel like I have been in a nightmare for the past two years and it all started on March 11, 2016, when I was sexually assaulted and almost killed on the job.”

Investigators said Freeman punched her several times in the face, choked her with the strings of her hooded sweatshirt, then pulled down her pants and forced an aerosol can into her vagina.

Freeman then forced her to perform oral sex several times.

The counselor was able to escape when Freeman was distracted by the voice of a cleaning lady and a male staff member.

“I would not wish this on anyone... No one deserves to go through what I did on March 11, 2016,” the counselor said.

