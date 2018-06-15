Memphis teen shot and killed while waiting to get a haircut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen was shot and killed while waiting to get a haircut early this morning, according to Memphis police.
Officers were called to the 6800 block of Hillshire Drive around 1:44 a.m.
PHOTOS: Man shot and killed while waiting outside barbershop
Police said the barber and customers inside the business heard gunshots and looked outside. They found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
FOX13 has a crew at the crime scene. We will have live updates throughout Good Morning Memphis.
They tried to perform CPR, but it was unsuccessful and the man died on the scene.
Family identified the victim as 18-year-old Joshua Strong. He recently graduated high school in Memphis and was taking classes in Nashville.
Police said he was waiting outside for his turn to get a haircut. Video from the crime scene showed at least five bullet holes in the driver's side window of his car.
Trending stories:
- Fireball Whiskey thrown across I-40 in Arkansas after accident
- Arkansas sex offender arrested after being caught with child porn, indictment says
- Woman comes home from shopping to find man asleep in bed
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators said there is no suspect information available at this time, and they are unsure of the motive.
There are cameras on nearby businesses, so investigators are hoping the footage can yield clues as to what happened.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}