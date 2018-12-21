0 Memphis teen shot in the chest, killed after friend shows her how to take gun apart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Early Thursday morning, investigators told FOX13 a Whitehaven teen was shot and killed.

Officers said Prestige Brown was smoking weed with the victim and another woman in his girlfriend’s apartment. The apartment was located on the 4300 block of Eastwind St. in the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.

Brown had a handgun on the kitchen table when the women arrived.

Police said the women sat at the table when Brown, "rolled a blunt."

After smoking the weed, one of the women (who was a witness) began admiring the gun. She eventually picked it up from the table.

That’s when Brown grabbed the gun and “racked it out to take the round out of the head,” according to MPD.

Brown then showed the women how to take the gun apart.

Police told FOX13 the handgun required pressure to be applied to the trigger in order to disassemble the gun.

When Brown applied pressure to the trigger, the gun fired a round which struck the victim in her upper left chest area.

MPD told FOX13 the victim died on the scene.

The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled the victim’s death a criminal homicide by gunshot.

After the shooting, Brown took the gun and ran down downstairs. He then threw the gun over the fence that bordered the apartment building.

Brown was transported to the homicide unit for questioning at the scene. He then admitted to recklessly shooting the victim on the scene.

