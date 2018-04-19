  • Memphis teen shot in the head, tells his story on 'National Walkout Day'

    By: Shelby Sansone

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - Douglas High School was one of many Shelby County Schools that participated in National Walkout Day.

    FOX13 talked to student Javonte Williams. He not only protested, but experienced gun violence himself seven months ago.

    “I got shot in my head, in my stomach, then my leg,” Williams said.

    He and his two brothers were getting their haircut at a barber shop when someone opened fire.

    “My brother got shot 5 times, and my other got shot 3 times,” he said.

    He told FOX13 every person in his high school either knows him or someone else that dealt with gun violence. Still, they honored the seventeen Parkland shooting victims by letting go of a balloon for each.

    Williams said he’s amazed at his classmates support for him and for a change in gun control. He told us he is hopeful that his generation can stop an issue that plagues his community.

    “It can stop.. it can stop. as long as there’s a lot of people behind it, it’ll stop,” Williams said.

