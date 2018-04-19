Memphis teen shot in the head, tells his story on 'National Walkout Day'

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Douglas High School was one of many Shelby County Schools that participated in National Walkout Day.
FOX13 talked to student Javonte Williams. He not only protested, but experienced gun violence himself seven months ago.
“I got shot in my head, in my stomach, then my leg,” Williams said.
He and his two brothers were getting their haircut at a barber shop when someone opened fire.
“My brother got shot 5 times, and my other got shot 3 times,” he said.
Trending stories:
- Memphis gangsters shot man, left him to die in street, police say
- Dramatic video shows moment wanted Memphis father was arrested in New Mexico
- Giant snake spotted on Mid-South boat ramp
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
He told FOX13 every person in his high school either knows him or someone else that dealt with gun violence. Still, they honored the seventeen Parkland shooting victims by letting go of a balloon for each.
Williams said he’s amazed at his classmates support for him and for a change in gun control. He told us he is hopeful that his generation can stop an issue that plagues his community.
“It can stop.. it can stop. as long as there’s a lot of people behind it, it’ll stop,” Williams said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}