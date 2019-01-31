Memphis teen threatened to shoot and kill classmates in social media post, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen is accused of threatening to kill his classmates in a post that circulated on social media.
Cameron McDaniel, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with False Offense Report.
Police received a call from a concerned parent the day before McDaniel’s arrest. The parent told officers his son, who is a student at Craigmont High School, received information that the teen was going to shoot up the school on January 31, according to an arrest affidavit.
The threat was being spread through the social media app Snapchat.
In the early morning hours of January 31, police located McDaniel at his Memphis home. He was taken into custody for further questioning.
Investigators said McDaniel admitted to making a post on Snapchat – stating he was going to shoot and kill four students at Craigmont High School, according to the arrest affidavit.
McDaniel also told police he didn’t intend to follow through with the threat. He just wanted the individuals to leave him alone.
FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Schools for a comment. We will update this story when we receive a response.
