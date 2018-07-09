  • Memphis teenage soccer player killed in drowning accident

    CLEBURNE CO., Ark. - A teen drowned to death after falling into water around Dam Site Park in Arkansas. 

    Cleburne County deputies said Orlando Diaz, 17, slipped and fell into the water near Trouble Island on Saturday. 

    Police said crews pulled Diaz’s body out of the water around 11 a.m. 

    Diaz was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

    Diaz played soccer for the Germantown Legends soccer team, according to a Facebook post made by the team. 

    Police did not release any further details regarding the teen’s death.

