Memphis teenage soccer player killed in drowning accident

CLEBURNE CO., Ark. - A teen drowned to death after falling into water around Dam Site Park in Arkansas.
Cleburne County deputies said Orlando Diaz, 17, slipped and fell into the water near Trouble Island on Saturday.
Police said crews pulled Diaz’s body out of the water around 11 a.m.
Trending stories:
- Memphis mother charged in baby's death, tried to kill herself before police arrived
- Judge overrules motion against DA in Jessica Chambers case; trial to begin in September
- Charges won't be filed against woman who stabbed, killed woman in fight
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Diaz was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Diaz played soccer for the Germantown Legends soccer team, according to a Facebook post made by the team.
Police did not release any further details regarding the teen’s death.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}