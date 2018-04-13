0 Memphis teen's prom dress featuring iconic African American women goes viral

A Memphis teen’s prom dress is going viral.

Skyler Branch, a senior at White Station High School, attended prom last weekend like countless high school students across the country. But instead of wearing a traditional dress, the Memphian made quite the statement.

Her dress paid homage to iconic African American women.

Skyler's dress caught the eyes of Teen Vogue. The fashion magazine captioned their feature with the words, "It's incredible."

FOX13 talked to the Memphis teen's mom about the inspiration for the dress.

"She told me there were so many women who paved the way for her to be not only in high school, but be attending college. She wanted to show strength in numbers, so she decided to put all the women who inspired her on her dress," she said.

The dress features the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Beyonce, Jada Pinkett Smith, Janet Jackson, Halle Berry, and many other celebrities.

It also had a personal touch -- paying respect to Skyler's late great grandmother Therese Branch, her grandmothers and aunts.

The dress was designed by Shannon Pierce, along with Timothy Flowers from Mall of Memories. It was created with a purpose.

"Her message to all women would be: stand strong, be unique, and no matter what people say, be you," Skyler's mother told FOX13.

