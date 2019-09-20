Memphis Tigers announced their 2019-20 basketball season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The star-studded freshman class that coach Penny Hardaway has assembled will soon touch the floor for games that matter.
The Tigers announced their 2019-20 schedule Friday, highlighted by games against:
- Oregon (Nov. 12 in Portland, Ore.)
- Ole Miss (Nov. 23)
- North Carolina State (Nov. 28 in Brooklyn, NY)
- Tennessee (Dec. 14)
- Georgia (Jan. 4)
It all gets started Nov. 5 at home against South Carolina State. The Tigers will host exhibition games against Christian Brothers on Oct. 24 and LeMoyne-Owen Oct. 28.
Their American Athletic Conference slate will start Dec. 31 at home against Tulane.
The January matchup against Georgia will feature the top two incoming freshmen according to 247 sports with Tigers big man James Wiseman and Bulldogs shooting guard Anthony Edwards.
Also, fans may remember how electric last year's Memphis Madness was, this year could be even more special with so much national attention surrounding the program.
FedEx Forum will be the place to be on October 3.
