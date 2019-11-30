Memphis Tigers beat Cincinnati Bearcats 34-24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Tigers beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 34 to 24.
Memphis now heads to the American Athletic Conference title game against Cincinnati next week.
