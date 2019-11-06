Memphis Tigers join 2019 College Football Playoff Top 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fresh off a big win over SMU on national television, the Memphis Tigers are among the 25 teams in the first college football playoff ranking.
Related: Tigers win primetime matchup over SMU, but City of Memphis wins the weekend
The Tigers sit at 21 with an 8-1 record, their only loss coming against Temple.
Two other American Athletic Conference teams made the list as well with Cincinnati at 20 and SMU at 25.
The Tigers will host Cincinnati in the last game of the regular season on Nov. 29.
The Tigers have a bye week whit week before visiting Houston next Saturday.
The top four teams in the playoff ranking are Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. inmate stole car, ran over employee and is now on the run, officials say
- City offers space to host Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless so 35-year tradition can continue
- Tennessee woman seriously injured in deer attack
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}