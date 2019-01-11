0 Memphis Tire Redemption program collects more than 50,000 tires during two-day event

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - More than 50,000 unused tires are out of Memphis neighborhoods after people turned them in to the Memphis Tire Redemption program.

Layers of unused tires covered a stretch of land in South Memphis at the Refurban location on Florida Street after the two-day event.

"Memphis, look at the job you did – you've done a great job,” said Al Lamar, Solid Waste Director for the City of Memphis.

On Thursday, city officials wrapped up the program. The city collected a total of 50,535 tires.

People who collected tires were given a dollar for every tire they turned in.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

However, not every loose tire was collected over the past two days. FOX13 crews located more than 60 unused tires in one neighborhood.

In December of 2017 at this same home we located more than 60 tires that someone dumped in front of a home near Sherwood Elementary.

Alonzo Morman lives across the street from the abandoned home.

"If I had a truck I would be out here getting all the tires I could get,” Morman said.

Public Works Director Robert Knecht said he knows there is still a lot to be cleaned up.

The program is a great start to tackling the issue of blight.

"We have eliminated 50,000 potential blight issues in our community and provided an opportunity for citizens to make some money,” Knecht said.

The Public Works Department told FOX13 if you need to dispose tires, Solid Waste will pick up a maximum of four at a time.

And if you know of illegal dumping happening in your neighborhood, you are urged to call 3-1-1.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.