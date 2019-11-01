0 Memphis tourism: ESPN GameDay expected to generate millions of dollars to Memphis economy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Beale Street is gearing up for College GameDay and hours of national TV exposure.

Memphis tourism officials say this weekend’s show and game is a major boost for the city and the university.

“It’s very rare that we have thousands of people on Beale Street at 7, 8 on a Saturday morning, so this is a real bonus for the street and obviously all the merchants are excited about it,” said Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

Related: 13 reasons why 'College GameDay' is a big win for the City of Memphis

Kane said the economic impact from this weekend goes beyond dollars and cents.

“We’ll be able to assess after the fact, but it’s in the millions. There’s no question about it. This is millions of dollars’ worth of exposure. We couldn’t go out and buy three hours of primetime exposure,” said Kane.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Kane said hotels are filling up. When FOX13 looked up downtown hotels online, some rooms were going for more than $200/a night.

“We’re selling rooms to SMU fans. We’re selling rooms and Memphians who want to be downtown and get as close to the action and want to get up 4:30, 5 in the morning, so they can get close to all the action.”

No matter the final score, Kane believes the city and the Memphis tigers already won.

“Memphis will win in the long-term because this will be good for our community and the University of

Memphis. You know they’re recruiting players and building up a really solid football program,” said Kane.

“Don’t think that those kids who are making their college choices next year are not taking notice of this. Those kids are watching this too.”

Most of the restaurants and bars on Beale Street are opening as early as 7a.m.

Related: List of Beale Street bars and restaurants open for Memphis GameDay

© 2019 Cox Media Group.