MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Here's how you can get $2,000 in your pocket by following an exclusive 'Memphis Treasure Hunt.'
Breakout Games of Memphis will be hiding $100 bills throughout the city of Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people in critical condition after shooting near Memphis park
- Sherra Wright, Billy Ray Turner set to appear in court Wednesday
- FOX13 investigates hour long wait to pick up kids from school in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
After signing up for the hunt, the exact coordinates of each ill will be sent to your phone. Just make your the first person to be at each spot!
Hunters have three hours to hunt down the bills across the downtown Memphis area.
To sign-up for the hunt, text MEMPHISHUNT to 31996.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}