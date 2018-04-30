0 Memphis trolley's make long awaited return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Trolley's are back in action in the City of Memphis!

It's been four years since people have been able to get on a trolley in Downtown Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland was one of several city leaders at the grand re-opening ceremony Monday morning. It happened at the MATA station on Main Street.

"This is a good day for Memphis," Mayor Strickland told FOX13.

Strickland told us the trolleys have been fully updated to meet all federal safety requirements. They stopped running four years ago after several malfunctioned and caught fire.

“So, these trolleys are safe, they’re reliable, they're part of the fabric of downtown and we're just glad to have them back,” Mayor Strickland said.

Jacquelin Ceaser told FOX13 she's anticipated this day since MATA first took trolleys off the streets. She said she used to ride them almost every day to work.

“With the trolleys back, it’s exciting! it’s thrilling!” Ceaser said.

MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld told FOX13 Ceaser isn't the only one who is happy to have the trolley’s back.

“It’s great for tourism, it’s great for our community, partly because roughly more than half of our passengers of the trolley system is using the trolley system are community from work,” Rosenfeld told FOX13.

Trolley’s will be on Main street seven days a week. They'll have two cars picking up people every 30 minutes during the week, and three cars will pick up passengers every 20 minutes on weekends.

“Every city needs a vibrant downtown and this is just a part of our vibrant downtown in Memphis,” Mayor Strickland told FOX13.

Rides will be free for two weeks, then they'll cost one dollar.

