0 Memphis trucking company announces Memphis expansion, 600 new jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 600 new jobs are coming to the Bluff City, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

JNJ Express, a locally owned trucking company announced a nearly $84 million investment in the area.

“We call it the zombie apocalypse. You could shoot a zombie movie in there,” John Ennis Jr, JNJ Express’ CEO told FOX13.

JNJ is redeveloping the area, located just off Mount Moriah to expand their current operations—adding 610 jobs over five years.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The trucking company currently has 290 employees in Memphis.

“In our industry right now, there is a driver shortage,” Ennis Jr. said. “I’m sure you guys have seen that on the news. We are doing everything we can to try to get new drivers for this growth, and also to retain the help we’ve got.”

In about a year, the abandoned shopping center will be the home to a multi-million-dollar facility.

“Our contractor’s very optimistic. They say the shop will be up in seven months,” Ennis Jr. said. “You’ll probably start seeing trucks in and out then. They’re saying the headquarters will be completed within 12 months. Realistically we feel like that’s going to be 14-16 months.”

State incentives have been under the limelight lately after businesses that benefitted left Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee, who attended the announcement said JNJ’s incentives have not been finalized yet.

“Whatever incentives we provide will be tied to accountability and job creation. That will be forthcoming,” Lee said.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said JNJ will likely qualify for grant funding through the state’s FastTrack program.

Those details are not public yet.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.