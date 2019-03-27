0 Memphis Uber driver claims she was sexually assaulted, says man then showed up at her house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is recovering after police said she was sexually assaulted during an Uber ride this weekend.

The woman was completing an Uber drive when her passenger started touching her inappropriately without her permission, police said.

“My baby was frantic and when I got there to see her to see the police, I didn’t know what had happened,” said the victim’s mother.

FOX13 protected her identity because we never identify victims of sexual assault.

Her mother said she doesn't drive for Uber very often and was taking home her last customer of the night when the assault happened.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“He wouldn’t put his seatbelt on to start with and he reached around her seat and started rubbing her arms and at one point, he grabbed her breasts… and he said he was trying to get her aroused,” she said. “I can’t even talk about that part. I have to laugh to keep from crying. I wish I had been the person that was Ubering at the time.”

After filing a police report for the sexual assault, the family called the police again on Sunday because the suspect showed up to their front door at home.

“First, he was ringing the door bell and when we didn’t answer, he went from the front door to the back door like he was the police,” she said.

The victim’s mother said the suspect’s wallet and iPhone were still in her car. They believe he used the find my iPhone app to find them.

“Got us in a situation where we’re not comfortable in our own home to a certain extent,” the mother said.

Uber offers emergency buttons for its riders and drivers, but the victim told FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss she wasn't able to press the panic button because she said the suspect was lurking right over her seat.

An Uber spokesperson sent this statement to FOX13:

“What’s been described is deeply disturbing. The rider’s access to the app has been removed and we will work with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

But the victim's mother said Uber needs a stricter screening policy for its riders.

“You don’t know who you’re picking up. He can say he’s Kevin or Tim, but he may be Larry. They don’t show any ID or anything - just picking up these random people taking them wherever they want to go. I feel like it’s real crazy,” she said.

The victim's mother said MPD is stepping up patrols in their neighborhood and her daughter won't be driving with Uber again.

No arrests have been made yet in this case.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.