0 Memphis VA and other veterans honor others during Veterans Day parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis VA Medical Center and veterans across the Mid-South honored each other and the loved ones they’ve lost in the 12th annual Veterans Day parade Monday morning.

FOX13 watched as they crossed 2nd street downtown. ROTC programs, veteran groups, and marching bands walked and drove through the rain.

Ozell Taylor was one of the men that participated. He fought in Vietnam in the Mekong Delta.

“Regardless of the weather, as long as I'm able, I will come out and honor my comrades,” Taylor said.

He works at the VA and helps younger veterans stay healthy mentally.

The VA reports an average of 20 veterans die to suicide every day in the United States.

Director David Dunning says the Memphis hospital uses outpatient therapy, intensive in-patient therapy, a substance abuse program, and a new opioid addiction treatment center to try and save lives

“We have a very strong suicide prevention program and a lot of stuff that really cares,” he said.

Taylor said community helps remind veterans they are loved and wanted in civilian life.

“You look around, you see veterans everywhere, and you can imagine what they’re going through because you know what you’ve already gone through,” he said.

Go to Memphis.va.gov or call 901-523-8990 if you or a loved one needs PTSD or any other kind of treatment after serving in the military.

