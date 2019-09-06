  • Memphis VA Medical Center doctor killed in California boat fire, officials say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for answers after an employee at the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center was killed in a California boat fire.

    Dr. Ted Strom was one of 34 people killed in the tragic fire.

    Strom was a member of the leadership team for the Memphis VA.

    According to his LinkedIn profile, he was also an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

    Here's a statement from the Memphis VA concerning Strom's death: 

    The leadership and staff of the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center are deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Ted Strom. His exceptional service to Veterans as a staff physician is a testament to the type person that he was. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family during this time. He will certainly be missed. 

     

