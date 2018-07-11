Memphis victim's family says killer is taunting them on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven last month.
And now, his family wants answers after seeing his alleged killer pop up on social media constantly.
Rico Ross was killed after being shot in the 4500 block of Sumner Wells Drive on June 27. He was visiting family and friends from out of town.
Trending stories:
- Man shot in the head over social media dispute
- Murder suspect laughed as he left Memphis club after fatally shooting woman, witnesses say
- Memphis mother charged in baby's death, tried to kill herself before police arrived
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but he died on the way to the hospital.
MPD issued a warrant for the arrest of Diedrich Coleman, the man accused of killing Ross.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}