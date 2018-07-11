  • Memphis victim's family says killer is taunting them on social media

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven last month. 

    And now, his family wants answers after seeing his alleged killer pop up on social media constantly. 

    Rico Ross was killed after being shot in the 4500 block of Sumner Wells Drive on June 27. He was visiting family and friends from out of town.  

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but he died on the way to the hospital. 

    MPD issued a warrant for the arrest of Diedrich Coleman, the man accused of killing Ross. 

