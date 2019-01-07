Memphis Walgreens broken into, cigarettes stolen

Memphis police are investigating a break-in at a Memphis Walgreens.
Police made the scene and observed the top glass of the front door broken out. No one was inside.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Governor Haslam grants clemency to Cyntoia Brown
- Armed robbers on the run after targeting residents in Collierville
- 3 people shot within 4 hours in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
An employee of the store made scene allowed officers to enter the store. Upon walking inside, police saw several cigarette shelves disturbed and several empty shelves that held cigarettes.
Officers reviewed video surveillance and observed three suspects wearing dark clothing enter into the business through the broken glass in the door.
An unknown amount of cigarillos and cigarettes were taken.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}