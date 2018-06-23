Memphis Walmart employee shot at during lunch break

Memphis police are looking for three suspects after they said one of them fired in a gun inside a Memphis Walmart.
According to the police report, officers were called to the Walmart on the 6700 block of Raleigh Lagrange Road around 2 a.m. June 21.
During this hour, employees are released from the store for a lunch break, police said.
A Ford F-150 pulled up to the business and three men ran in through the shopping cart area.
The employee started to back up when he saw the men and then the worker pretended to have a gun causing the suspects to retreat.
When they exited the store, one of the suspects turned towards the victim and fired one shot.
