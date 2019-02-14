Memphis warehouse closing, hundreds to lose their job

Hundreds of people in Memphis will soon have to look for a new job.
XPO Logistics said its shutting down its Memphis warehouse in two months.
In a letter distributed to workers, XPO states” the closure stems from an overall business model change initiated and completed by our customer [Verizon].” The letter outlines a 14-day termination period that will begin on April 15, 2019, Teamster.org said.
Four hundred workers are expected to be affected.
FOX13 is digging into why workers say the company is doing this in retaliation, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
