  • Memphis warehouse closing, hundreds to lose their job

    Updated:

    Hundreds of people in Memphis will soon have to look for a new job.

    XPO Logistics said its shutting down its Memphis warehouse in two months.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    In a letter distributed to workers, XPO states” the closure stems from an overall business model change initiated and completed by our customer [Verizon].” The letter outlines a 14-day termination period that will begin on April 15, 2019, Teamster.org said. 

    Four hundred workers are expected to be affected. 

    FOX13 is digging into why workers say the company is doing this in retaliation, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories