Memphis Warming Center closing Wednesday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis warming center is closing on Wednesday morning.
The Warming Center located at 1188 North Parkway at the Lewis Senior center will remain open overnight and will close Wednesday morning, November 13 at 8:00 a.m.
The Center opened Monday night because of the dropping temperatures.
In a press release, the City of Memphis said:
The City of Memphis implemented its cold weather plan with the establishment of a Warming Center. Warming Centers are places where residents dealing with extended times of low temperatures, below 20° F, may escape the extreme conditions. Primary locations for warming centers are usually malls, shopping centers, libraries, and community centers that are opened during normal business hours.
If you are looking for an overnight shelter, the Memphis Union Mission is located at 383 Poplar Ave and The Salvation Army is located at 696 Jackson Ave.
