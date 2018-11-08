0 Memphis wife found dead in the trunk of a repossessed car, husband indicted on charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted after his wife was found dead in the trunk of his repossessed car in a Mississippi car lot.

Melvin Summerville was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges and is currently being held in jail without bond.

Melvin told officers that he last saw his wife March 28, 2017.

However, video showed Melvin in the same car with his wife on March 30, 2017. That's the same car where his wife's body was found dead in the trunk.

Witnesses told police Melvin felt his wife, Anitra Summerville, 42, had "set him up to get attacked."

Melvin also told MPD he lost his phone during a fight and had been using his girlfriend's phone.

GPS data showed that the victim's vehicle was parked in the 3500 Crow Rd. on March 31, which was a few hours after the fight happened.

More GPS data showed that the girlfriend's phone and the phone Melvin lost were at the scene in the 3500 block of Crow Rd. on March 31 at the same time.

That's where the victim's car and bullet-riddled body were repossessed by All Star Recovery and taken to the Mississippi car lot.

Investigators say Anitra was reported missing in April 2017. Family and friends had not seen Anitra for a week.

Four days later, her car was found in the 3500 block of Crow in Memphis. It was towed to a wrecking company car lot in Horn Lake.

Once an employee of the wrecker service began to inventory the vehicle, he found Mrs. Summerville's body in the trunk.

MPD said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators told FOX13 she had been the victim of multiple domestic violence incidents.

Her husband was identified as the suspect in each incident.

Eventually, Melvin admitted to killing his wife before her body had been discovered. Officers say Melvin also threatened everyone that had information about the case.

Melvin is currently being held in jail without bond.

