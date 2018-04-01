Memphis woman, 35, shoots boyfriend, 69 in abdomen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in Frasyer Saturday afternoon.
Officers arrived on the scene in the 2900 block of Wingate around 3:31 p.m. When police arrived, a man was lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the lower middle abdomen.
Police confirmed with FOX13, the man who was shot is 69-year-old Leon Cain. Cain is the boyfriend of 35-year-old Nicole McKinney.
According to the police affidavit we obtained, McKinney told police herself and Cain had an argument earlier in the day, and Cain was walking towards her when she shot him.
Cain was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
McKinney is now behind bars and charged with aggravated assault for shooting her 69-year-old boyfriend.
