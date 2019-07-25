0 Memphis woman allegedly killed by husband is second sister lost to domestic violence, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family plagued with violence. On Sunday, a Memphis woman was killed in an alleged domestic violence dispute.

FOX13 spoke exclusively with Jasmine Robinson’s sister Wednesday.

She told FOX13 this isn’t the first time they had to bury a sibling. Another family member was also killed as a result of domestic violence.

Despite knowing that, Robinson’s sister said she kept going back to her husband, Johnny Crawford – a vicious cycle all too common in Shelby County.

Sunday morning started out like any other day for Kynetria Robinson.

“I read the story on the news. That was before I found out it was her. I thought ‘that’s crazy.’ Then I found out it was my sister.”

She said she is upset but not surprised her sister’s husband has been charged with her murder.

Police said Jasmine Robinson was running down Park Avenue early Sunday morning, trying to get away from Crawford. When he caught up with her, MPD said Crawford punched Robinson in the back of the head, knocking her into the street, where he left her.

Just one minute later, she was hit and killed by a car.

“I told her, I was like, ‘He’s going to kill you,’’ Robinson said. “I told her I was going to pray for her, I love her, but I just had to remove myself from the situation.”

Kynetria had been through this situation over and over again with her sister.

She said she picked Jasmine up countless times, but she always went back despite watching a loved one go through something similar.

Jasmine isn’t the first sister Kynetria has lost to domestic violence. In 2006, her sister Jennifer was killed by her then-partner in a murder suicide.

Sandy Bromley, director at the Shelby County Crime Victims Center, said local law enforcement responds to 12,000 cases of domestic violence each year.

FOX13 asked her why victims stay in abusive relationships.

“There are a million reasons why we stay in bad relationships,” she answered. “It could be everything from finances, we are financially dependent on our offender, we rely on them for day care or child care, we rely on them for support. Sometimes we actually still love the person that’s abusing us.”

She takes issue with the fact people are always quick to question the victim’s actions.

“As a society, we are asking the wrong questions. Often times, the very first question we ask is: why didn’t she just leave? Instead, why aren’t we asking, ‘Why did the offender choose to abuse?’”

Bromley said many women stay because they believe their partner can change, but that change takes hard work.

Robinson said her sister fell for that line.

“She would leave and be gone two or three weeks and he’d call her and say something,” said Robinson. “She’d go back, and it would happen again.”

Robinson told FOX13 it was miserable watching her sister continue living the cycle of abuse over and over.

She has a message for anyone in a similar situation.

“Leave. If he hits you one time, he’s going to hit you again. And eventually, he’s going to kill you,” she said.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, Bromley said it’s important to be there for them, offer support.

Victims can visit the Family Safety Center for advice or assistance, and don’t have to file any sort of police report.

