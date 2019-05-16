Memphis woman angry about being woken up breaks broom over grandmother's head, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was arrested after police said she hit her grandmother over the head with a broom because she woke her up.
According to a police affidavit, the caregiver for Lillie Jones, 78, arrived at her home in the 3700 block of Royal Wood Drive only to find the woman “sitting in the dark, crying and bleeding from the head” around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Jones, who is in a wheelchair, requires assistance from home caregivers.
However, earlier that day, when Jones went into her granddaughter’s bedroom to ask for help, it took a violent turn.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Investigators said Jones woke up her granddaughter – Pamela Jones – which angered her. And an “argument ensued.”
At that point, police said Pamela grabbed a broom and struck her in the head with it with “enough force to cause the broom to break.”
When police arrived at the scene, officers found the broken broom with blood on it in Pamela’s room.
The victim was treated for a head contusion and laceration, which was still bleeding when emergency responders arrived.
Pamela Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault to wit domestic violence. Police said she is out on $25,000 bond.
We’re speaking with a neighbor who witnessed police at the incident – on FOX13 News at 5.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}