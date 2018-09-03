Memphis woman armed with baseball bat and knife assaults another woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman armed with a baseball bat and knife fought another woman in South Memphis.
Police responded to a wounding call in the 600 block of Mississippi Blvd. early Sunday morning.
Officers arrived on the scene around 12:45 that morning.
Latasha Yancey was armed with a baseball bat and knife, according to MPD.
Yancy cut another woman across her forehead with a knife and hit her hit her with a baseball bat on her right forearm, police say.
Officers noticed a laceration across the other woman’s head - her right arm was also broken.
Yancy was later identified as the person responsible for the assault. She was taken to Jail East for booking and processing.
