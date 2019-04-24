0 Memphis woman arrested after months on the run, charged in hotel murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After months on the run, a woman was caught by U.S. Marshals and is now facing charges related to a murder at a Memphis hotel.

Shamika Fifer is charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and Employment of a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony. The charges stem from an incident at the Garden View Hotel on American Way on August 6, 2018.

Police said Fifer and a co-defendant – identified as Dave Wooten – went to the hotel looking for Brianna Myles. They had been involved in a “previous altercation,” according to an arrest affidavit for Fifer.

Fifer allegedly entered the hotel with a tire iron in her hand. She and Wooten eventually saw Myles in the Hallway and began chasing her, according to police.

MPD records state the victim tried to knock on doors for help and was able to kick the suspect while trying to get away, but she was eventually hit by the tire iron.

A man named Brandon Lipsey then exited his hotel room and asked what’s going on. Police said Wooten pulled out a gun, pointed it at the man’s head and fired multiple shots, according to documents pertaining to his arrest.

Wooten is then accused of pointing the gun at Myles and firing the weapon. She was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

Both suspects fled the scene.

Dave Wooten was identified by police as the male suspect. He was arrested two days later and charged with First Degree Murder, among several other violent offenses.

Fifer stayed on the run for several months. On April 23, she was found in the 3000 block of Hickory Hill Extended in Memphis. She was captured after a “vehicle take down” by a team consisting of U.S. Marshals task force members and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.



