Memphis woman arrested for brutal stabbing and attack, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman accused of stabbing her friend in the head and neck and then stealing her purse is set to face a judge this morning.
Denesha Nash is charged with Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.
Police reports said the attack happened on October 20.
Nash was over at the victim's house and the two were talking.
According to the police report, the victim's son told police after laughing and talking he heard his mother screaming.
When he walked into the room, his mother was bleeding from her neck and head.
She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.
Nash admitted to the police that she stabbed the victim, police say.
