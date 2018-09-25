  • Memphis woman arrested for having 'sexual relations' with teen, police say

    Updated:

    A Memphis mother called police on a woman she said was having sex with her son, according to court records. 

    Pareisha Johnson is charged with Statutory Rape. Police said admitted to having sexual relations with a 17-year-old boy earlier in September.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Johnson was due in court on September 25, 2018. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories