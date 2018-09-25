Memphis woman arrested for having 'sexual relations' with teen, police say

A Memphis mother called police on a woman she said was having sex with her son, according to court records.
Pareisha Johnson is charged with Statutory Rape. Police said admitted to having sexual relations with a 17-year-old boy earlier in September.
Johnson was due in court on September 25, 2018.
