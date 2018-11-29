Memphis woman arrested for murder in Missouri, police say

A Memphis woman was arrested in connection with a brutal stabbing in Missouri.
According to a news release from Breckenridge Hills Police Department, the stabbing happened on November 27 just before 11:15 a.m. in the 9700 block of St. Charles Rock Road.
Cameka Cathey, who FOX13 confirmed through court documents is from Memphis, was found a short time later and arrested.
The victim did not survive her injuries.
Cathey was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.
Additional felony charges are pending on unrelated crimes that this past weekend.
She is being held at St. Louis County Jail without bond.
