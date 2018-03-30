0 Memphis woman battling breast cancer prepares for 'Sista Strut'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman will be among thousands of participating this years’ Sista Strut.

Kimberly Gaston has spent the last 8 years battling breast cancer, while holding onto her faith and family.

She is a special education teacher at Hamilton Elementary. Gaston knows there is one lesson that may be difficult for her students to understand.

"My hair, my eyebrows, my eyelashes, you can always go buy some hair, but you can't buy life," said Gaston.

A lesson she said she understands to this day. Shortly after her only daughter turned two in 2010 she went to the doctor.

"I had the blockage to my milk ducts when I was trying to breast feed, my doctor kept saying that it was a blockage, you should have milk, but it wasn't producing out of my right side," said Gaston.

She said she learned it was a cancerous tumor. By January, she chose to make a difficult choice.

"I chose to do it that way because the doctor suggested, he gave me two choice, because he said there's always a chance to have to a little spec of cancer cells will jump and he said if I could remove the entire breast that would be the best choice," according to Gaston.

Her choice led to months of radiation, chemotherapy, years of taking medication, a permanent loss of hair, but she said through it all her faith never wavered.

"Faith that everything was going to be alright, God doesn't give you nothing that you cannot handle and that's what got me through," said Gaston.

She continued working through her treatments. She said as a teacher, when she was at her lowest, she knew her students understood.

"They always show love, I love to show love and they accept you because the one's that can kind of understand know they're different and everybody's different. We miss you and that was a good need for me," said Gaston.

She is expected to take her last dose of cancer medication on April 25th.

She will be wearing pink and joined by at least 30 coworkers from Hamilton Elementary at this years’ Sista Strut.

