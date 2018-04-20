0 Memphis woman blames apartment complex for crooks stealing her mail, identity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother reaches out to FOX13 for help. Terrika Gray told us she is a victim of identity theft and blames her apartment complex for allowing the crook to steal her mail.

Gray said she complained to management that her mail box and others were left open.

“I was disgusted. I really was. Who would mess with anyone’s else’s information?” said Gray, who doesn’t mince words about her predicament.

She said the mailboxes at the Winbranch Apartments in Whitehaven are often broken and the mail gets stolen.Gray told us her mail was on the ground.

“I saw my mail on the ground, mine and my fiancé. I saw a lady’s mail ripped open and the kids were throwing it back and forth through the playground.”

In her case, a crook stole her mail and her identity. Gray is certain he convinced DHS to send her food stamp benefits card to a new address because “I have had identity theft. They have cleared my bank account. They have wiped my food stamp card clean.”

Another tenant, Brenda Waters, told us her mail box was been broken into before.

“When the mail man come between 12:30 and 1 I come out here and get my mail,” said Waters, who told FOX13 she uses another a mail box at the nearby post office because it is secure.

As she was explaining it to FOX13, a security guard ordered our news crew off the property, “you are trespassing,” said the security guard who refused to give his name.

He told us to call management, which we did. A woman who answered the phone said, “I am not sure if you saw mail boxes open. We take care of the mail boxes.”

The explanation does little good for Terrika Gray, who is now a victim of two kinds of theft, mail and identity.

“They left me in a position where I can’t even fight back and I am trying hard,” said Gray.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services sent us this statement about the matter:

“The Tennessee Department of Human Services first became aware of allegations of identity theft involving Ms. Terrika Gray’s SNAP EBT card on Thursday April 19th when she reported it to TDHS staff. At that point in time the benefits on Gray’s SNAP EBT card were already exhausted. Our records show the last purchase with that card was on Monday April the 16th. TDHS is now looking into Gray’s case and has provided a temporary food voucher for her to use in the meantime.”

