Memphis woman carjacked, kidnapped and forced to pay for damages after car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A situation went from bad to worse following a car crash in Memphis.
Police said Norma Gomez was rear-ended by a Toyota Corrolla in the 4000 block of Winchester Road on Oct. 13. But that was just the beginning.
After the accident, Gomez said two women inside that car approached her. One of them assaulted her, while the other got inside Gomez’s vehicle and drove off.
At that point, a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to them. Gomez told police the other woman forced her inside that car, which drove them to the Deluxe Inn.
There, Gomez said she was kept inside the suspects’ room against her will. The two women demanded Gomez contact someone “in order to pay for the damage caused to their vehicle” during the accident.
Investigators eventually located the suspects’ vehicle. Police arrested the two suspects Wednesday morning.
Both suspects – Sonia Gonzales, 35, and Ashley Wilson, 30 – were located inside the room at the Deluxe Inn on Lamar Avenue more than a month following the incident.
Gonzales and Wilson are being charged with kidnapping, carjacking, extortion and assault.
