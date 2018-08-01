Memphis woman carjacks and robs her ex-boyfriend on her 18th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a Memphis woman carjack and robbed her ex-boyfriend on her birthday.
A man was visiting his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Philhart, when she carjacked him early Monday morning.
Police were called to the 3200 block of Southern Ave. at 3 a.m.
Investigators say the victim was siting in a 2003 Cadillac CTS when a man approached the vehicle.
MPD said Devon McNeal entered the rear passenger's compartment and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding money and his vehicle.
The victim's ex-girlfriend then took his iPhoneX and money.
McNeal and Philhart then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. Philhart was later identified, arrested, then taken to jail. McNeal is still at large.
