Memphis woman charged after telling police her estranged boyfriend kidnapped her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman has been charged with filing a false report after she told officers she was getting kidnapped by her estranged boyfriend.
Police responded to a kidnapping complaint near Perkins Rd. and I-240 Monday afternoon.
Patrece Duncan texted a family member asking for the police because she was getting kidnapped by her estranged boyfriend.
Responding officers chased the vehicle and asked for additional support.
After an increasing risk of public safety - officers discontinued the pursuit.
Duncan was eventually found near Union Ave and Front St. She told investigators she was getting kidnapped by her estranged boyfriend and taken on a high-speed chase through the city of Memphis.
Duncan also gave conflicting stories when she was being interviewed by MPD. Investigators took statements from several witnesses who told officers what Duncan said wasn't true.
Later that evening, Duncan was interviewed by investigators. She admitted to police that she was not kidnapped.
Duncan tried to devise a plan that would recover a silver 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by her estranged boyfriend that she owned, according to MPD. She told police that she mislead her family members with deceit - therefore leading to MPD involvement.
Duncan was charged with filing a false report and transported to Jail East.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}