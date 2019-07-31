Memphis woman charged in hit-and-run that killed man crossing Midtown street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in 2017.
Joanna Goodfellow is being charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene, among other charges, after police said she hit a pedestrian crossing the road in Midtown.
According to investigators, Christopher Phillips, 32, was crossing Madison Avenue near Overton Square on February 22, 2017 when he was hit by a car and later died.
Police said Goofellow hit Phillips with her car and then drove away.
In March 2018, Phillips’ family filed a wrongful death civil suit against Goodfellow among others. She was indicted for the crash in October 2018.
According to officials, Goofellow is facing additional charges of tampering with evidence, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
She is being held at the Shelby County Jail and no bond has been set.
