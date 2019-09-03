Memphis woman charged with abuse of a corpse after man found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have made an arrest after a man was found dead Friday evening.
Officers were called to the 330 block of Lema Place around 5:00 pm.
Investigators found a dead man on the scene. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.
MPD has ruled the death to be a homicide.
Tkeyah Fullilove, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
The man killed has not been identified at this time.
