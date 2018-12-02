Memphis woman charged with murder after boyfriend stabbed to death

MEMPHIS, TN - A woman is being charged with first-degree murder after police said she stabbed her boyfriend to death during a possible domestic violence situation.
Police said Katrina Taylor, 36, was responsible for the murder of her boyfriend Saturday afternoon.
Homicide Investigators found that the victim's girlfriend, 36-yr-old Katrina Taylor, is responsible for this murder. Taylor has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 2, 2018
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 6300 block of North Fawn Hollow Circle around 3:45 p.m. for a wounding call.
When they arrived they noticed a man had been stabbed.
MPD told FOX13 the victim -- who has not been identified -- was transported critical to Regional One, but later died.
This is possibly a domestic violence situation, according to MPD, and Taylor fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
Officers arrested Taylor Sunday, and she is being charged with first-degree murder.
