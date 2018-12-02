  • Memphis woman charged with murder after boyfriend stabbed to death

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, TN - A woman is being charged with first-degree murder after police said she stabbed her boyfriend to death during a possible domestic violence situation. 

    Police said Katrina Taylor, 36, was responsible for the murder of her boyfriend Saturday afternoon.

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 6300 block of North Fawn Hollow Circle around 3:45 p.m. for a wounding call.

    When they arrived they noticed a man had been stabbed. 

    MPD told FOX13 the victim -- who has not been identified -- was transported critical to Regional One, but later died. 

    This is possibly a domestic violence situation, according to MPD, and Taylor fled the scene prior to officers arriving. 

    Officers arrested Taylor Sunday, and she is being charged with first-degree murder. 

