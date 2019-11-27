0 Memphis woman claims she lost $750 in bogus rental deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman reached out to FOX13 after she said she lost $750 in a bogus rental deal.

Jessica Curry showed FOX13 video of the rental property that she was sent back in August.

The video showed a home that looked like it was still being fixed up, with paint buckets and supplies everywhere.

The man recording the video claimed to own the property

Curry said she paid a $200 deposit for repairs, then she paid $550 for her first month of rent.

"I asked for a lease. Whenever I would give him money, he would give me receipts. I had my receipts. I had my lease. My lease states I was supposed to move in September 1… September 1 came, and he said he needed to do more work and needed more time. So I said take all the time you need," Curry said.

FOX13 took a look at the documents Curry had, which she said are bogus.

Curry said her move in date never came, So, now she's out $750.

"I work fulltime…not only do I work full time I braid hair on the side. With that being said, with me being a single mother, I need every dime I can get. $750 is not a massive amount of money but it's too much for me to just give away. I tell everybody I need my $750, I also need my $7.50," said Curry.

Curry told FOX13 the man never owned the property to begin with and that it actually belongs to a church, The Fellowship of Believers in Christ Memphis-Church.

"I stopped by that church. I didn't get to speak with the pastor of course because it was during service, but I spoke with the deacon, and he informed me that it did indeed tell me it did belong to them."

FOX13 did reach out to that church for comment, but has not heard back from them.

Last week, Curry filed a police report and Tuesday she decided to press charges.

"Here I am with a lease for a place I was supposed be staying in for six months that I don't have. I want pain and suffering. I had to put my furniture in storage. I want my storage money. I feel like I deserve way more than just the 750 he took from me."

If you are worried you are being scammed or would like to report a possible scam you can visit the Better Business Bureau website.

