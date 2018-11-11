Memphis woman dead, 4 others and juvenile in critical condition after fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead and five people were rushed to the hospital after a critical crash on James Rd.
Investigators say the crash happened at 10:19 Saturday night.
One woman was found dead on the scene.
Four others were rushed to Regional One, another was rushed to Le Bonheur. All five are listed in critical condition, according to MPD.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
