0 Memphis woman demands changes at dangerous intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is tired of seeing cars crashing feet away from her home. It's a dangerous problem that put her and her home at risk again this week.

Memphis police said Wednesday two cars crashed causing one car to wreck into a fence knocking over power poles at Jackson and Ronnie avenue.

Ardin Carpenter said she is tired of drivers speeding off the interstate then crashing right by her home.

She lives off Jackson and Ronnie avenue which is right by the I-40 and the highway 14 exit.

"It's getting closer and closer and eventually there will be a vehicle in my living room," said Carpenter.

Carpenter showed us power lines and poles knocked over on her property.

Memphis police said two cars crashed causing one wreck into a fence feet away from her home Wednesday night.

"They are coming off a highway, Highway 14 and coming off the expressway full speed like they have jet fuel coming out of their cars,"said Carpenter.

Carpenter showed me three memorials in the area where she said people died during crashes.

In July 2018. Memphis police said two cars crashed at the same intersection killing one woman.

Carpenter is now pushing for a traffic light on Jackson avenue to protect herself and others," said Carpenter.

"Like I said I am looking for a vehicle to be sitting in my living room very soon like i said each accident is getting closer and closer to my home," said Carpenter.

A city spokesperson said citizens can call 311 to request a traffic study.

Then the city will look over accidents in the area and decide if traffic lights are needed in the area.

