Memphis woman detained after shooting man she claims broke into her car at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman accused of shooting a man after she said he broke into her car was detained by Memphis police.
That man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the shooting around 7 a.m. at the Brentwood Place Apartments in Northeast Memphis.
Spoke w/ a woman who says she called police after a woman shot a man accused of breaking into cars at Brentwood Place off Sycamore View in Northeast Memphis. She says “I was in my bed and I heard a loud Gunshot and somebody was saying somebody help me,” she said. That story at 5.— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) December 27, 2018
Police said the woman – who has not yet been identified – shot him when it appeared he was breaking into her car.
Officers said at least two cars, including the woman’s, had smashed out windows. And it is possible that items were stolen.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: One man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they have a woman detained here on the scene at Brentwood Place Apartments. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/oCdjQzeb31— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) December 27, 2018
However, that woman has been detained by MPD. It is unclear if she will be facing charges.
Investigators are focusing on a pile of clothing found at the scene and submitting it for evidence. An officer told FOX13 those items were likely stolen from the cars at the complex.
Hear from the neighbor who called 911 after hearing the gunshot in the parking lot – on FOX13 News at 5.
