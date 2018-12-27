  • Memphis woman detained after shooting man she claims broke into her car at apartment complex

    By: Siobhan Riley , Alexa Lorenzo

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman accused of shooting a man after she said he broke into her car was detained by Memphis police. 

    That man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the shooting around 7 a.m. at the Brentwood Place Apartments in Northeast Memphis. 

    Police said the woman – who has not yet been identified – shot him when it appeared he was breaking into her car.

    Officers said at least two cars, including the woman’s, had smashed out windows. And it is possible that items were stolen. 

    However, that woman has been detained by MPD. It is unclear if she will be facing charges.

    Investigators are focusing on a pile of clothing found at the scene and submitting it for evidence. An officer told FOX13 those items were likely stolen from the cars at the complex. 

