Memphis woman driving at ‘high rate of speed' hits child crossing street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A child was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Memphis Thursday.
Police said the accident happened Thursday on Bellevue Boulevard.
According to Shelby County deputies, Symeria McKinley, 24, was driving south on Bellevue in a Chevy Prizm when she struck the juvenile walking within the crosswalk area.
Police said the child was in the crosswalk accompanied by a crossing guard.
The child was rushed to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
After reviewing surveillance video, investigators said that McKinley was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when she hit the juvenile in the road.
The crossing guard told police she cleared traffic walking the child across, but she turned around and saw the aftermath of the crash.
Police said McKinley did not have a valid driver’s license and couldn’t provide insurance information.
McKinley is being charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
