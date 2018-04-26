0 Memphis woman faces 'nightmare' - trying to get her identity back after it was stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Imagine waking up one day and finding your identity has been stolen.

It's a nightmare facing nearly 9 million Americans a year.

For one Mid-South woman, it’s a battle she is fighting head on and has been doing so for the last 3 months.

FOX13 spoke with the woman this evening where she described the ordeal as a nightmare.

She said fighting to get her identity back is like working 2 full-time jobs on top of the full-time job she already has. She said someone took her name, address and social security number.

The victim didn’t want her face to be shown because she didn’t want whoever took her identity to have that too.

"They have my social. They have my address. They have my date of birth. (So they have everything for them to start credit in your name?) Exactly in my name."

This woman had her identity stolen and has chosen to keep what identity she has left a secret. How it was stolen is still a mystery, but she found out early on.

"Well I received a call from the credit card companies asking me if I was trying to open up a new credit card and I was like no," she said.

Before she knew it, accounts had been opened in Arkansas and Memphis at banks, department stores, insurance companies and someone even set up residential cable accounts with Comcast.

"Empty lots or vacant apartments. The addresses are either empty or vacant," she remembered.

She says she went to Memphis police, but it took them 3 weeks to call her back. She said she needed help.

"I just got a notice from my bank last Friday that there was a data breach that was a former employee had got a hold of some information," said Nancy Crawford of the Better Business Bureau Mid-South.

Count Crawford as one of the millions affected by identity theft. She says there's one place you can go if your identity has been stolen to help get it back.

"Identitytheft.gov. It's a comprehensive website that lets you report the kind of identity theft and Identify the fraud that is being perpetrated," Crawford said.

But the woman who had her identity stolen told FOX13 the fight continues. Although the stress has caused her to miss work and suffer stress related medical issues.

She says eventually getting back what's hers... her identity... is worth it.

"This has been the worst nightmare ever. I wouldn't wish it on an enemy if I had one. It's just been horrible," she said.

Nancy Crawford from the BBB said these thieves use your identity to set up cable and utilities to build credit in your name to go after bigger opportunities. She says be vigilant and check all of your accounts every day.

