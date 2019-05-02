0 Memphis woman fed up with standing water in her driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is tired of dealing with standing water in her driveway.

She said it happens every time it rains off German Creek Park in Southeast Memphis.

"Water comes in the driveway and flows four or five houses down and stay for a long period of time," said Julie.

She claims someone who used to live in the neighborhood put cement on the ground. She believes that stopped water from flowing into the drain.

She explained a pipe was also installed but it got clogged up.

"I've cleaned up the mud and sludge several times but it’s going to keep coming back due to the cement," said Julie.

She said she made several complaints to the city. However, a city spokesperson said it has received no complaints to 311.

She told FOX13 her main concern is that this is a health issue.

"The main thing is the mosquitos, they kind of hover around your doors and windows," said Julie.

A city spokesperson said they are investigating to see if the cement addition to the end of the driveway was approved.

Julie said she hopes it’s fixed soon.

"If the city would just break it up the water would be able to flow to the drain," said Julie.

A city spokesperson said they will also be checking the area for possible blockages on Thursday.

