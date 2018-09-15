  • Memphis woman fighting for her life after South Memphis shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical shooting in South Memphis later Friday night.

    Police arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Goodloe Ave. at 11:40 p.m.

     

    Investigators told FOX13 an adult female was found on the scene suffering a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspects fled the scene. Officers say they were possibly driving a white Camero. 

    They were last seen driving southbound on Pennsylvania St.

    If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

