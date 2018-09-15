Memphis woman fighting for her life after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical shooting in South Memphis later Friday night.
Police arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Goodloe Ave. at 11:40 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Roaches, rats found inside another Shelby County school
- Shooting at Memphis IHOP parking lot sparked by argument over shoes, police say
- Bartlett man convicted of raping girlfriend’s daughter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators told FOX13 an adult female was found on the scene suffering a gunshot wound. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspects fled the scene. Officers say they were possibly driving a white Camero.
They were last seen driving southbound on Pennsylvania St.
If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
On 9/14 at 11:40 p.m., MPD responded to an Agg Assault at 144 Goodloe Ave.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 15, 2018
An adult female victim was located suffering from a gsw. She was xported critical to ROH.
The suspect(s) fled in a white vehicle (possibly a Camero) SB on Pennsylvania St.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}