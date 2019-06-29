0 Memphis woman forced into her apartment by robbers before 3 people were shot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A violent home invasion sent three people to the hospital.

All of them are currently fighting for their lives, police say.

Police were called to the 2700 block of W. Barbara Circle for an armed robbery call around 3 a.m. Friday.

The victim told police she was sitting in her car when two men wearing masks broke her window and pointed semi-automatic pistols at her.

She was parked in the lot of her apartment complex.

"It's getting so close to home, it's like you can't run from crime anymore," Tallaphus Anderson, a resident said.

According to a police report obtained by FOX13, the two men forced her out of the car and told her to let them into her apartment.

The suspects also asked the victim how many people were inside the home and she told them her children and their father were inside, according to the police report.

Documents state the men responded with, "If there is anybody else in the apartment we're going to kill you."

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"Every year it seems the crime is just getting higher and higher and higher," Anderson said.

According to the victim, once they were inside, she ran into the back of the house where her family was already hiding.

The victim reported the father of her children woke up to the commotion and was able to shut the door to keep the masked men out of that room.

According to the police report, a different man was waiting at the door and tried to fight the men and attempted to wrestle the gun away from one of the suspects.

"I heard an awful boom, but I'm not sure if it was gun shots but I wake, and I see this going on," Anderson said.

It is reported the man who tried to take away the suspect's gun was shot twice.

It is unclear what his relationship is to the mother, father and kids.

When police arrived to the scene, the man who was shot was sitting in a white car and trying to get to a hospital.

"The guy sitting inside was hollering and screaming. One of the statements I heard was, 'I don't want to die.'

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the police report, the man told investigators he believed the suspects had been shot as well because they dropped their guns and ran.

Investigators said two men went to Methodist North Hospital with gunshot wounds minutes after the shooting.

At 3:07am MPD received a shooting/home invasion call to 2722 W. Barbara Cv. One victim was shot but was able to also fire shots at the suspects. Mins later two shooting victims arrived at Methodist N. Officers have 3 people detained. All shooting victims are listed as critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 28, 2019

Police have detained the two men who were shot and the driver who took the duo to the hospital.

No charges have been filed.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.