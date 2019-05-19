Memphis woman found dead, home riddled with bullet holes after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A criminal is on the run after a woman was killed in South Memphis late Saturday night.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Norfolk around 10:40 p.m.
Police found one woman shot on the scene. She was rushed to Regional One and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Multiple sources confirmed to FOX13 that the victim was Dorothy Jackson, 67.
Investigators said the suspect did not know the victim. No suspect description is available at this time.
FOX13 crews observed at least 30 bullet holes across the front of the house.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
